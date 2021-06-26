Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,895 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after acquiring an additional 876,917 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,844,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

