Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,023 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.