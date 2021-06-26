MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of MasTec worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.09. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

