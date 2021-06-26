Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.81. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.