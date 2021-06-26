MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.42. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 19,133 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$472.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.61.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total value of C$50,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,200 shares in the company, valued at C$33,029,622. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491 over the last 90 days.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
