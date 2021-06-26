MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.42. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 19,133 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$472.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.61.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total value of C$50,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,200 shares in the company, valued at C$33,029,622. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491 over the last 90 days.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

