McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.29. The company has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.