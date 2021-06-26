McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $2,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $191.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

