MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.78.
Shares of MEG opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60.
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
