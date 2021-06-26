MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of MEG opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

