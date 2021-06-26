Megacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Megacoin has a market cap of $308,146.04 and approximately $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00389966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,549,589 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.