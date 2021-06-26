Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,607 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 300.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,541.72. 284,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

