Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

