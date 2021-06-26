Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.