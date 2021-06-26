Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 14,087 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 2,457,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,907. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

