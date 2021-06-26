Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,750 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.12. 1,764,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

