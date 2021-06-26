Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $777,260,000 after buying an additional 3,004,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $67.53. 12,555,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,732. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.