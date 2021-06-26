Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 325 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,438.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

