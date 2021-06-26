Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $279.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.22 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.