Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.60 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

