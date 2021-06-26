Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $693,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $2,008,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 37.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.91. 3,499,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

