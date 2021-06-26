Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

WFC opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

