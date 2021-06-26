Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,489 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

