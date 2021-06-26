MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,826.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,826.06.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,541.72. The stock had a trading volume of 284,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,121. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

