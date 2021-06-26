Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $541,180.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00007093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

