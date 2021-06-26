MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

