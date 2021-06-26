MidasProtocol Market Cap Reaches $372,571.97 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $372,571.97 and approximately $119,878.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00589472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038629 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

