Mina Price Reaches $1.34 (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Mina has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $219.31 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 163,118,883 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

