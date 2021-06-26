Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 231,840 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 42,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

