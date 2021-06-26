Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.02 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

