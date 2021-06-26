Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5,544.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

