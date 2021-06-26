Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 142.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

