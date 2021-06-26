Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $4.32 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Shares of SBNY opened at $256.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.09. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

