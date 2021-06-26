Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,687 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

