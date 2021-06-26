Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Market Cap Hits $32.88 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for about $227.92 or 0.00727877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $32.88 million and $50,774.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 144,270 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars.

