Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

