Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $230.00 at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by Argus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,117,910 shares of company stock valued at $284,549,708. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.