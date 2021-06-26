Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $33,218.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.00623543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

