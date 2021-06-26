Monetha 24 Hour Volume Hits $187,550.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $187,550.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00572509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

