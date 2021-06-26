Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.25 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $15.25 million and $965,678.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00586715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

