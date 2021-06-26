MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $37.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $43,183,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.