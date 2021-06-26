mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002101 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

