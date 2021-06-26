Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.10. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

