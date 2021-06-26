Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,353,000 after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

