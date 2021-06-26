Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 15,210 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

STRL opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $667.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

