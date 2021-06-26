Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,973,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.