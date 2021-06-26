Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.75 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

