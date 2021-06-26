Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

