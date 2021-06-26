Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $749.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

