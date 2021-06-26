Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Medpace worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,032 shares of company stock worth $41,099,506 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

