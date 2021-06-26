Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 53,711 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cohu worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.75 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

