Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $790,384. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

